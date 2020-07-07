Menu Search Log in

Medicaid expansion: Oklahoma shows us how it’s done

On June 30, Oklahomans approved a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid, proving that when left up to the rank-and-file voters, it's in high demand.

July 7, 2020 - 9:55 AM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning announce a Medicaid expansion compromise in January. Unfortunately, Senate President Susan Wagle never held discussion on the issue, dooming its chances. Photo by KANSAS NEWS SERVICE/STPEHN KORANDA/KCUR.ORG

Oklahoma just proved that when left up to rank-and-file citizens, Medicaid expansion is popular.

At their June 30 primary election, Oklahomans approved a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

The vote makes the measure immune to politics with neither the governor nor legislators able to alter the outcome.

