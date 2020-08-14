Kansas is being pulled away from expansion

Kansas has another neighbor expanding Medicaid — and this time, it is different.
Last Tuesday, Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid by a vote of 53% to 47%. Nebraska voters passed expansion in 2018 and Oklahoma voters did so earlier this year. Colorado passed it in 2013.
Kansas is now surrounded by expansion states, but this one is different, because Kansas’ most-populated border lies on the Missouri state line, while the borders with those other states are largely rural.
