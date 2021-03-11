Meghan saw herself as biracial: the Royals saw Black

One of the most intriguing questions still lingering from Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is who in the royal family was concerned about whether the couple might have a dark-skinned baby.

Markle dropped the bombshell Sunday night in a broad-ranging interview, during which she also disclosed that the royal family chose not to give her son the title of prince, though exceptions to protocol were made for the queen’s other great-grandchildren.

“In the months when I was pregnant … we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Markle said.