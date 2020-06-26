Moderate Republicans a rare breed

The 2020 elections for the Kansas legislature could be perilous for moderate Republicans. Their political relevance is at stake, with huge implications for Kansas politics.

Patrick Miller

Most “moderate” Republican lawmakers in Topeka are actually pretty conservative. Most typically vote against abortion access, LGBT equality, and firearms regulations. Most voted with conservatives to limit Governor Laura Kelly’s Covid-19 emergency powers. Most typically vote with conservatives on procedure to block Democratic policy ideas.

Instead, Medicaid expansion, taxes, the budget, and education typically divide moderate and conservative Republicans lately. Conservatives tend to view the Sam Brownback policy legacy more favorably than moderates, but also realize Brownback himself is politically toxic.