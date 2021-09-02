More of us need to donate blood

If you’ve ever been short on blood, you know what it is to feel rotten. Too little blood coursing through your body can leave your head pounding and your lungs laboring. Simple physical tasks like climbing a flight of stairs may become impossible feats of endurance.

And if you were fortunate enough to receive a blood transfusion, you can also appreciate the relief it brings. The change is sudden and miraculous.

Despite the insight that comes with a loss of blood, you’re better off without the experience. And it’s better still to avoid what happened last month to Jenapher Blair, the mother whose delivery in a small-town Minnesota hospital suddenly took a life-threatening turn.