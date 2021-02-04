‘Moving on’ requires accepting responsibility

A man who had been photographed with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) office during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol appeared last week before Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell. Charged with entering the Capitol violently with a dangerous weapon and stealing government property, the man sought to be released pending trial. He called himself a “good man” and claimed that “people love me.” The judge would have none of it and ordered that the man remain jailed for showing “a total disregard for the law.”

Judge Howell’s fury was palpable — and understandable. “We’re still living here in D.C. with the consequences of the violence in which this defendant is alleged to have participated,” she said. What is not understandable is the seeming willingness of Republicans to minimize the events and argue that it is time to move on. “Not great” is all that former Trump ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley could muster in describing what happened Jan. 6 as she criticized Democrats for wanting to hold former president Donald Trump accountable for inciting the mob assault.

Each day since Jan. 6, more information has become available about the events that Wednesday, and it becomes all the more horrifying. Feces spread on walls; calls to hunt down and shoot Ms. Pelosi and hang then-Vice President Mike Pence; police blinded with bear spray and attacked with metal poles, fire extinguishers, crutches and wooden boards. At least 81 Capitol Police officers and about 65 D.C. police officers suffered injuries that included cracked ribs, head injuries and smashed spinal discs. One officer is likely to lose an eye. A graphic video obtained by the New York Times showed rioters trampling a woman as they attacked police. The 34-year-old woman died, as did three other rioters and Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick. Two police officers died by suicide days after the attack.