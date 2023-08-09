 | Wed, Aug 09, 2023
Ohio vote sends big message

Many voters saw the proposed ballot measure as a power grab, as it would have made it more difficult for the people to make their voices heard through majority rule

August 9, 2023 - 3:04 PM

People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Abortion wasn’t directly on the ballot in Tuesday’s special election in Ohio, but it might as well have been. Voters resoundingly rejected a proposal that would have changed the requirements for amending the state constitution, raising the threshold from a simple majority to a 60% supermajority. If successful, the Issue 1 measure would have made it more difficult to protect abortion rights, since Ohio will vote on a constitutional amendment to protect abortion access in November. 

Despite the fact that the vote occurred during an otherwise sleepy election in the middle of summer, twice as many people voted on Tuesday’s measure than cast ballots in primaries for governor, Senate and other major statewide races last year, The New York Times reported. The election results underscored a common theme: the desire to preserve bodily autonomy transcends partisanship. Several suburban and blue-collar counties that have become safe GOP territory opposed the measure by a wide margin. 

Will Republicans finally get the hint? 

