Ohio vote sends big message

Abortion wasn’t directly on the ballot in Tuesday’s special election in Ohio, but it might as well have been. Voters resoundingly rejected a proposal that would have changed the requirements for amending the state constitution, raising the threshold from a simple majority to a 60% supermajority. If successful, the Issue 1 measure would have made it more difficult to protect abortion rights, since Ohio will vote on a constitutional amendment to protect abortion access in November.

Despite the fact that the vote occurred during an otherwise sleepy election in the middle of summer, twice as many people voted on Tuesday’s measure than cast ballots in primaries for governor, Senate and other major statewide races last year, The New York Times reported. The election results underscored a common theme: the desire to preserve bodily autonomy transcends partisanship. Several suburban and blue-collar counties that have become safe GOP territory opposed the measure by a wide margin.

Will Republicans finally get the hint?