Our community has embraced recycling; it’s time local leaders do, too. 

What draws us to rural Kansas, and what keeps us here? Ask around, and inevitably one hears a variation on a theme: It’s beautiful.

The rolling hills, big skies, hidden creeks. The way the cottonwoods sound as the wind blows. We may not have mountains, but hey — we don’t really need ‘em.

Such natural beauty is more than scenic. In Iola and Allen County, nature’s economic impact cannot be ignored: our extensive trail system and new state park create unique opportunities for growth.