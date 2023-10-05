 | Thu, Oct 05, 2023
Our community has embraced recycling; it’s time local leaders do, too. 

With our trail system and new state park, Iola and Allen County are banking on our region’s natural beauty to help fuel an economic revival. How, then, can we ignore the importance of recycling? 

Opinion

October 5, 2023 - 5:56 PM

Bales of cardboard and plastic stand outside the Allen County Recycling depot at the old Thompson Poultry building north of Pump N Pete’s, 1700 East St. in Iola. The all-volunteer group has suspended its operations. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

What draws us to rural Kansas, and what keeps us here? Ask around, and inevitably one hears a variation on a theme: It’s beautiful. 

The rolling hills, big skies, hidden creeks. The way the cottonwoods sound as the wind blows. We may not have mountains, but hey — we don’t really need ‘em.

Such natural beauty is more than scenic. In Iola and Allen County, nature’s economic impact cannot be ignored: our extensive trail system and new state park create unique opportunities for growth.

