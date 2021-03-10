Our first responders deserve workers comp for PTSD

Every day, Kansas’ first responders answer the call to help their fellow citizens in their time of need. Due to the nature of their job, responders are exposed to many hazards, physically as well as mentally. The physical injuries can be seen, but the emotional damage that occurs from what the first responder has seen is harder to recognize and even harder to treat.

Often, this unseen injury leads to catastrophic outcomes for the person who is trying to help those in need.

Our firefighters, law enforcement officers and EMS providers face challenging situations. The repeated exposure to traumatic situations and stress can impact their mental health. They see the worst of the worst. A responder may have to respond to a seriously critical patient, the fatality of a child or even be physically attacked. After time, this accumulation of stressful events can be a struggle for first responders. If left untreated, these mental injuries can further develop into post traumatic stress disorder.