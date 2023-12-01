Overcoming grief: Where to put the love

The recent passing of first lady Rosalynn Carter also brings to a close the 77-year love story with husband former President Jimmy Carter.

It was a model marriage in the sense that they regarded each other as equals partners who clearly adored each other.

When Mrs. Carter’s coffin was moved to the Carter Center in preparation for the coming tributes, it was reported Mr. Carter also slept there, a few feet away.

“He never wants to be very far from her,” Paige Smith, the Carter Center’s CEO, said.

Thursday, I visited with Dr. Earl Walter and Sally Huskey to gain their insights on losing a spouse.

These are their stories.

Dr. Earl Walter

Earl and Linda Walter were married for 17 “wonderful” years, beginning in 1996.

“We were each other’s soul mates,” he said. “Every day, we told each other we loved each other.”

As a physician, Earl’s relationship with Linda had more dimensions than most relationships.

A handful of years into their marriage, Earl discovered Linda had a progressive form of leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

“I remember seeing the blood count and knew immediately it was leukemia,” he said.

“I came home and told her and began to cry.”

It was only after Linda was put on an experimental drug that the cancer abated.

A decade later, Linda was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“That’s when we discovered Linda had BRCA I,” a genetic disposition to breast and ovarian cancer.

“We didn’t know it before, because her mother had had a hysterectomy,” he said, referring to Pat Shields, age 95, who lives just around the corner from Earl.

Surgery and chemotherapy for the cancer once again gave Linda a reprieve for several years, only to have it return in the spring of 2013.

This time, the specialists were not optimistic.

Within weeks, Earl retired at age 71 from a 50-year practice as a doctor of osteopathy, the last 47 years with Iola Family Practice, to become Linda’s full time caretaker.

Again, Earl’s medical knowledge told him things they didn’t want to know.

“I knew she wasn’t going to make it but couldn’t tell her that. I couldn’t say ‘honey, you’re not going to make it.’”

His only regret today is that he didn’t retire earlier.

“I regret I didn’t have time with her during retirement, where we could have maybe done some more things together.”

Over the months Linda’s health deteriorated.

“For quite a while she was able to do things. Thankfully, she didn’t experience pain. The trouble was that she couldn’t eat.”

Earl stayed with her every day, all day.

“I was lucky to be where I was with who I was,” he said.

He’d use the opportunity for visiting family members to take a quick walk around the golf course.

By that fall, “she gave up on the chemotherapy” and was eventually confined to bed.

“Sometimes we didn’t know what to say to each other,” he recalled. “She would say, ‘I don’t want to leave you,’ and I’d tell her there’s no way she would ever leave me. And it’s true,” he says as he taps his chest. “She’s right here today. She was the love of my life.”

Two weeks before her death, Earl requested home health aides to assist in her care.

She died on Dec. 22, 2013, at age 66.

“It was a Sunday afternoon. I called the kids to come over. Larry (Macha, Linda’s first husband) came.”

DEATH wasn’t new to Earl.

“But it’s different when you’re dealing with other people. You can separate yourself from it. Not that you don’t feel compassion, but you’re not in the middle of it,” he said.

Linda’s death overwhelmed Earl with grief.

“For two years, I sobbed out loud in this house. But never outside, never in front of anybody.”

Life lost its meaning.

“I put a DNR — do not resuscitate — on myself,” he said. “I didn’t care whether I lived or died.”

Oddly enough, sleep wasn’t a problem.

“It was very strange, but I would concentrate on a black box and somehow, I would go to sleep. I focused on the box so I couldn’t think of her. It’s almost like something came there to help me.”

“I didn’t have any problem sleeping, I just had trouble living.”

“Some days I’d be driving down the street and I’d see the empty seat beside me, and I’d say, ‘Where’s my Linda?’ Why am I even doing this?”

“But I knew this was a pain I had to go through. And I’m still going through it. I miss her every day, multiple times a day.

Slowly, Earl, now 81, emerged from the depths of grief.

“I knew I was lucky to have had what I had with Linda. “I used to come home for lunch every day, even if I only had 10 minutes. I’d race home just to see her. And the days I couldn’t make that work, she’d bring me a sandwich.”

“My friends and family would tell me they’d never seen me so happy.”

Earl married an angel, he said.

“She was everyone’s best friend, that’s how nice she was,” he said.