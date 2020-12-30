Menu Search Log in

Pandemic relief and military spending votes speak volumes

By

Opinion

December 30, 2020 - 9:08 AM

Kansas Reps. Roger Marshall and Ron Estes showed their true colors in two decisive votes Monday. 

First, they voted against boosting pandemic relief checks from $600 to $2,000. The bonuses would benefit an estimated 160 million Americans — a sizable majority of working America.

Second, they voted against additional funding for the U.S. military. 

