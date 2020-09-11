President Trump, we can handle the truth

If I could have a private audience with President Donald Trump I’d tell him to hit me with the truth. Every time.

On Thursday, the president said the reason he has been minimizing the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic is because he doesn’t want Americans to “panic.”

“This is deadly stuff,” he said in a recorded conversation with journalist Bob Woodward clear back in February. “You just breathe the air, and that’s how it’s passed. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”