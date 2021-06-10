Rescue funds should help us better weather next health crisis

This month, cities across Allen County will receive stipends from the recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act.

In alphabetical order, here are their amounts: Bassett, $3,186, population 21; Elsmore, $10,164, population 67; Gas, $76,005, population 501; Humboldt, $268,368, population 1,769; Iola, $798,886, population 5,266; LaHarpe, $80,404, population 530; Moran, $77,370, population 510, and Savonburg, $15,626, population, 103.

The municipalities are expected to receive the relief money in two chunks: any day now and another a year later.