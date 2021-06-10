 | Thu, Jun 10, 2021
Rescue funds should help us better weather next health crisis

This month, cities across Allen County will receive  stipends from the recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act. If spent wisely, these dollars will provide a bulwark against future public health crises.

By

Opinion

June 10, 2021 - 9:08 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden, center, and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and other Democratic senators to discuss his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 3, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

In alphabetical order, here are their amounts: Bassett, $3,186, population 21; Elsmore, $10,164, population 67; Gas, $76,005, population 501; Humboldt, $268,368, population 1,769; Iola, $798,886, population 5,266; LaHarpe, $80,404, population 530; Moran, $77,370, population 510, and Savonburg, $15,626, population, 103.

The municipalities are expected to receive the relief money in two chunks: any day now and another a year later. 

