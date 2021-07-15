Texas is a mess

Armando Walle, a seven-term state representative from Houston, and also a lawyer, boarded a chartered flight to Washington, D.C., with files of his clients’ court cases, and also the voting stories from his 91-year-old grandfather filed away in his mind.

Rep. Armando Walle

It took “extraordinary measures,” Walle said, for his grandfather and other people of color to be able to vote in Texas freely, without poll taxes, harassment or obstruction. And he believed “extraordinary measures” were needed this week when he decided to join dozens of his Democratic House colleagues in fleeing the state to thwart Republicans’ latest attempt to restrict voting rights in Texas.

Walle knows that the provisions in the current bills — including empowering partisan poll workers to intimidate voters — aren’t as severe as the tactics used to suppress voting a half-century ago.