The U.S. policy of separating families was a tragic mistake

Words cannot adequately express how excruciating and shameful the separation policy has been. Our toxic immigration politics continue to erode the decency, common sense and respect needed to forthrightly deal with those who seek this nation for a better life.

October 28, 2020 - 8:33 AM

About 50 people are led to a holding area after they crossed the U.S. border in El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum in June 2019. Photo by (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

It is hard to believe that anyone could have thought that separating children from their parents at the border wouldn’t lead to a tragedy.

Yet, the Trump administration ignored warnings that nothing good could come from this policy, and now, after much chaos, the deported parents of 545 children, including about 60 under the age of 5, still have not been found.

That’s a clinical way of saying that parents and children may never again see each other, and that U.S. immigration policy has effectively broken apart families. Former first lady Laura Bush called it “cruel” and “immoral,” and others called it child abuse and torture.

