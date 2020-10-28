The U.S. policy of separating families was a tragic mistake

It is hard to believe that anyone could have thought that separating children from their parents at the border wouldn’t lead to a tragedy.
Yet, the Trump administration ignored warnings that nothing good could come from this policy, and now, after much chaos, the deported parents of 545 children, including about 60 under the age of 5, still have not been found.
That’s a clinical way of saying that parents and children may never again see each other, and that U.S. immigration policy has effectively broken apart families. Former first lady Laura Bush called it “cruel” and “immoral,” and others called it child abuse and torture.
