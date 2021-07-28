Time to knock out the virus, with or without the unvaccinated

The virus is not behind us. It is still in lots of us. That’s becoming clearer, more troubling and more frustrating by the day.

The troubling part, of course, is that the number of deaths attributable to the virus is continuing to increase. Many of those deaths are needless. The frustrating part is that the vast, vast majority of these deaths come from people who are eligible to get a vaccination but just wouldn’t.

Perhaps there are some among us who believe we shouldn’t get frustrated over people failing to protect themselves. If that’s all this were, that would be a fair enough — although callous — argument.