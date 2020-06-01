Menu Search Log in

U.S. leaders should encourage voting — whatever the format

If you don't belong to a political party, you'll need to jump through some hoops if you want to vote by mail in the August primary.

More than 30% of Oregon voters have returned their mail-in ballots to their county's election office.

Election and voting rules can be arcane and hard to understand, but with some deadlines approaching, Kansans need to know how the rules might affect them.

If you want to change your party affiliation — Democrat to Republican or vice versa — for the Aug. 4 primary election, the deadline is June 1.

Different rules apply for Kansans who are unaffiliated and want to vote in the primary. If you don’t belong to a party and plan to vote by mail — absentee voting in Kansas — you’ll need to jump through some hoops.

