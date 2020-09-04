Menu Search Log in

Unemployment needle stuck at cataclysmic

"I’m sure there’s a long list of things that need funding right now, but there’s nothing more critical than making sure families are able to put food on the table."

By

Opinion

September 4, 2020 - 1:37 PM

I appreciate that Gov. Laura Kelly cares that people are having a hard time making ends meet and wants to do something about it.

Wish others did.

On Thursday, the Republican-led State Finance Council rejected Kelly’s proposal to boost unemployment benefits by $100 a week. The stipend would have been tacked on to the additional $300 a week that President Donald Trump authorized last month, but has yet to make its way to state coffers.

Related
September 4, 2020
August 28, 2020
April 3, 2020
October 18, 2018
Trending