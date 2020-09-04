Unemployment needle stuck at cataclysmic

I appreciate that Gov. Laura Kelly cares that people are having a hard time making ends meet and wants to do something about it.
Wish others did.
On Thursday, the Republican-led State Finance Council rejected Kelly’s proposal to boost unemployment benefits by $100 a week. The stipend would have been tacked on to the additional $300 a week that President Donald Trump authorized last month, but has yet to make its way to state coffers.
