With support of PrairieLand, City Council steers Iola in right direction

It’s challenging to recruit businesses to rural America. As much as we enjoy the open spaces, short commutes and friendly people, a declining population and a lack of infrastructure, among other things, make regions like southeast Kansas a tough sell.

Thus the golden rule of rural economic development: protect what you have. It’s easier to maintain the businesses in your community, and perhaps help them expand, than it is to bring in new ones. Every town wants a Panasonic factory. Those that bet their future on it often end up sorely disappointed.

Which is why we are so encouraged by the Iola City Council’s decision to split the bill with PrairieLand Partners for a sewer line expansion to where they plan to build a new facility. Here’s a business that, in the words of Dale Lalman, Iola store manager, wants “to be a good community member and bring more business and vitality to this community.” They plan to spend an estimated $14 million on a new store.