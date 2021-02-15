Without one word in Trump’s defense, Republicans acquit

The only redeeming factor from the weeklong impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump is that it’s over.

The politics of today meant Democrats had the Sisyphean task of convincing Senate Republicans they should put country before party. To a one, no Republican has defended the former president’s role on Jan. 6 when he urged rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol. Only seven had the temerity to condemn him for his actions.

After voting to acquit the former president, House Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky shamelessly said: