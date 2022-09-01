 | Fri, Sep 02, 2022
Aaron Donald talks helmet swing

Aaron Donald downplayed swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players in a brawl at a joint practice between last season’s Super Bowl teams last Thursday.

September 1, 2022 - 1:55 PM

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Donald was on the sidelines Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, as the Rams lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in their final preseason game. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images/TNS)

“It was just a practice. It was football,” Donald said Wednesday in an interview for an upcoming episode of the AP Pro Football Podcast. “I don’t really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo.”

The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time All-Pro was thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet while players threw fists in a free-for-all that ended the session between the visiting Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals.

