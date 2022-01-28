 | Fri, Jan 28, 2022
Young Bengals ready for KC

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will face off on Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl. The matchup is one between two of the NFL's bright, young quarterbacks

By

Sports

January 28, 2022 - 3:03 PM

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets rid of the ball before he is hit by New York Jets middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (52) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on 10/31/21. The NY Jets defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31. Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have been in this position before. Walking across the cold Arrowhead Stadium parking lot, dressing in their revamped locker room, strolling through the narrow tunnel and spilling onto the field for the AFC title game.

In fact, the Chiefs have done it each of the last three years.

It will be a wholly new experience for the Cincinnati Bengals, though, when they follow the same path Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Only a couple special teams players were alive, and coach Zac Taylor just starting out in elementary school, when they beat the Bills in January 1989 in their last trip to a conference championship game.

