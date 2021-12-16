 | Thu, Dec 16, 2021
ACC soccer standouts moving on

Allen's Andre Ireland and Tiago Troyano have signed with four-year schools. Ireland chose Missouri Valley College, while Troyano will be going to Lawrence Tech. The two plan to enroll for spring of 2022 after each being at Allen for three years.

By

Sports

December 16, 2021 - 9:57 AM

Allen's Tiago Troyano plays the ball against Hesston. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

One chapter ends and another begins as two Red Devil soccer players get ready to say goodbye to Allen Community College and move onto four-year schools.

Andre Ireland will be playing his final two seasons at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo. Tiago Troyano signed with Lawrence Tech out of Southfield, Mich. Both plan to enroll for the spring 2022 semester.

The men played three years at Allen, as opposed to the normal two years after most college athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

