ACC soccer standouts moving on

One chapter ends and another begins as two Red Devil soccer players get ready to say goodbye to Allen Community College and move onto four-year schools.

Andre Ireland will be playing his final two seasons at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo. Tiago Troyano signed with Lawrence Tech out of Southfield, Mich. Both plan to enroll for the spring 2022 semester.

The men played three years at Allen, as opposed to the normal two years after most college athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.