Allen Community College’s men picked up a key victory, even while being a man down, in coming back to defeat Central Community College-Columbus on Saturday.

Cillian Gilligan, who had assisted on Allen’s first goal of the match, blasted home the game-winner on a feed from Tiago Troyano in the 96th minute to seal the 3-2 victory.

The Red Devils trailed 1-0 and 2-1 and were without the services of Mathew Akidaug, who picked up a pair of yellow cards.