ACC sweeps Highland

Allen’s volleyball team swept Highland in three sets at home Wednesday.

The Lady Red Devils (16-9; 4-4) won their first two sets with ease before facing adversity in the third set, falling behind early in the match, but able to regroup to squeak out the win.

“This is one of the toughest, most competitive conferences in the nation in NJCAA but now it’s about what can we focus on our side,” Allen head coach Maria Aikins said. “It’s nice to see a fast tempo so that when we see these teams we’re ready for that, too.”