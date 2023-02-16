Lady Red Devils’ comeback bid falls short; men hold on for win

Head coach Leslie Crane wanted her Allen women’s basketball team to play with urgency against Highland on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the Lady Red Devils waited until the second half to take her seriously.

The Allen women (15-10) trailed Highland by 22 points at halftime before shooting 46.4% from the floor in the second half and managing to make it a one-point game in the final minutes of a 59-56 crushing loss.

The Allen men (19-7) fought neck and neck with Highland before pulling away behind some tough defense for a 66-53 victory.