Lady Red Devils’ comeback bid falls short; men hold on for win

The Allen ladies trailed Highland by 22 points at halftime before storming back to make it a one-point game in the final minutes but it still wasn't enough. The Red Devil men fought tight with the Scotties and pulled away near the end of the second half behind a gritty defensive effort.

February 16, 2023 - 1:48 PM

Allen’s Shade Richardson (5) drives toward the basket in a loss to Highland on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Head coach Leslie Crane wanted her Allen women’s basketball team to play with urgency against Highland on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the Lady Red Devils waited until the second half to take her seriously.

The Allen women (15-10) trailed Highland by 22 points at halftime before shooting 46.4% from the floor in the second half and managing to make it a one-point game in the final minutes of a 59-56 crushing loss. 

The Allen men (19-7) fought neck and neck with Highland before pulling away behind some tough defense for a 66-53 victory. 

