ACC women bow out in tourney 

The Allen Community College Red Devils ended their season after falling in two of their last three games in Friday’s double elimination in the Region 6 Softball Tournament.

The loss was especially painful after the Red Devils were able to defeat Neosho Community College in the opening round of the tournament.

The Red Devils lost 9-1 to Johnson County Community College in the first game of the quarterfinals

Freshman designated hitter Taryn Billings put the Red Devils on the scoreboard with a grounder in the second inning, then Yardley picked up the first of her team-leading two RBIs with a solo home run in the fourth. A pair of RBIs from Yardley and sophomore first baseman Jena Hendrix gave Allen a 5-0 advantage. Freshman first baseman Makayla Hirschmann’s sacrifice fly added an insurance run in the sixth inning.

Facing elimination Friday, the Red Devils could not overcome an early six-run deficit to Neosho to end their season at 24-27. Allen picked up its only run on an RBI grounder from sophomore All-Jayhawk Conference honorable mention Kaylee Spreer, but that was all the Red Devils could muster as Neosho cruised to victory.

Yardley took the loss with a pair of strikeouts while coming on in relief in the second inning.