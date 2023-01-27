 | Fri, Jan 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

AFC title pits a rematch in KC

The Chiefs and Bengals matchup in last year’s title game was a classic. Mahomes threw three first-half touchdown passes, then Burrow led a dramatic comeback for Cincinnati. And when the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker kicked a 41-yard field goal with no time left to send the game to overtime, the Bengals quickly picked off Mahomes to set up Evan McPherson’s winning kick.

By

Sports

January 27, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Joe Burrow (9) of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Cincinnati Bengals, including last year’s AFC title game, when they blew an early 21-3 lead in an overtime defeat before a sea of stunned fans inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes, who expects to lead the Chiefs against the Bengals on a sprained right ankle in Sunday night’s rematch, is likewise winless against Bengals counterpart Joe Burrow, the only quarterback to have beaten him three straight times.

In other words, there’s a reason the AFC North champions are imbued with a certain degree of confidence as they return to Kansas City, where the burgeoning rivals will once again determine who represents the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Related
February 2, 2022
January 31, 2022
January 28, 2022
January 3, 2022
Most Popular