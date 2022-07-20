After Toronto debacle, KC’s future should be now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Dayton Moore took over as general manager of the Kansas City Royals in 2006, one of the pillars of his approach was to change a failing culture (210 losses the previous two seasons, for starters) by seeking to establish a selfless mindset and spirit throughout the organization.

Part of that formula hinged on building through “energy givers,” people with contagiously upbeat and caring attitudes, whether within the front office or among coaches and, of course, within the team itself.

Those dynamics helped fuel the riveting American League championship runs in 2014 and 2015, when the Royals came from behind in eight of their 11 postseason victories to best the Mets for their first World Series title in 30 years.