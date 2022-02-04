 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Alabama coordinator Golding arrested for DUI

Alabama Crimson Tide Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding was arrested in Tuscaloosa for DUI. Golding was released on $500 bond and has not been suspended.

By

Sports

February 4, 2022 - 2:31 PM

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding takes the field before the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff semi-final against Cincinnati Photo by TNS

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with a DUI.

Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning after he was jailed on $500 bond. No further details were immediately available.

“I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest last night,” Golding said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our organization, including our players, Coach (Nick) Saban, the staff, the University of Alabama, and our fans.

Related
January 5, 2022
December 29, 2021
June 20, 2021
November 18, 2019
Most Popular