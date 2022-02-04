Alabama coordinator Golding arrested for DUI

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with a DUI.

Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning after he was jailed on $500 bond. No further details were immediately available.

“I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest last night,” Golding said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our organization, including our players, Coach (Nick) Saban, the staff, the University of Alabama, and our fans.