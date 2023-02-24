Alabama faces questions

No. 2 Alabama is one of the top teams in the country and a favorite to win the national championship.

It is also facing intense scrutiny over three players’ alleged involvement in the deadly shooting of Jamea Harris near campus early on Jan. 15. One-time reserve forward Darius Miles and another man are charged with capital murder.

And while Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller’s name has surfaced in official testimony as a potential witness and as a person who allegedly brought a gun to Miles, he has not been charged — and there’s no indication he will be. Police have said another player, guard Jaden Bradley, also was at the scene.