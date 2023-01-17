 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
Alabama player charged with murder

Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles and another man were charged with murder in a fatal shooting near campus in Tuscaloosa on Sunday morning. Miles is a 21-year old junior from Washington D.C.

January 17, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Darius Miles (above) during an Alabama basketball game against Texas A&M in Coleman Coliseum Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a deadly shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (Ben Flanagan / AL.com)

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through “kind of a grieving process” after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus.

Speaking at a news conference, Oats said he couldn’t discuss any specifics related to the case. He said he spoke with Miles’ mother multiple times Sunday, and met with the team that night.

“I thought it was important that we were all here and around to support one another through this situation,” Oats said.

