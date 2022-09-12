 | Mon, Sep 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Alcaraz collects grand slam title

Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in the U.S. Open final to collect his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.

By

Sports

September 12, 2022 - 2:59 PM

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Julian Finney/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in the U.S. Open final to collect his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings. A pivotal moment came when Alcaraz faced two set points while serving down 6-5 in the third. But Alcaraz erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sort of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed. Alcaraz then was much better in the tiebreaker and got the one break he needed in the fourth set.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Rain. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius). The roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium was closed.

Related
January 21, 2022
September 7, 2021
February 9, 2021
May 30, 2019
Most Popular