 | Tue, Mar 07, 2023
Allen advances past Hesston

By

Sports

March 7, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Allen's Max Cheap (4) hit a couple of three's and finished with 10 points in a home playoff win over Hesston Monday night. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Allen Community College men’s basketball team breezed to the Region VI semifinals by rolling over Hesston, 87-50, at home Monday night. 

The Red Devils (22-9) limited Hesston to 19.4% from the floor while shooting 56% on the offensive end and got 13 different scorers involved, including six Devils in double figure.

“They are one of the more scary offenses in the conference and they put up 60 points in the second half of games alone,” said Allen head coach Andy Shaw. “I give our guys credit. They were in tune to the game plan, they held them to just 50 points and we dominated the glass.”

