Allen falls to Cowley County

ARKANSAS CITY — Strong offensive performances from Allen Community College’s Madisyn Havenstein, Jena Hendrix and Brooklyn Goehring weren’t enough Saturday for the Red Devils, who lost both games of their doubleheader at Cowley County.

Havenstein homered twice in Game 1, but Cowley’s seven-run second inning proved too much to overcome in a 12-4 victory. Havenstein went deep in both the second and fourth innings for the Red Devils. Goehring singled in the top of the fifth and scored on Bailee Campbell’s sacrifice fly. Hendrix followed with a solo home run for Allen’s fourth and final run.

Havenstein added a single to her two home runs. Hendrix’s home run was her only hit of the day. Hayley Gerberding chipped in with a double. Goehring and Camrynn Yardley also had singles.