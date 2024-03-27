Red Devils drop pair to Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa

Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa’s bats were plenty hot on a cold day for softball Tuesday.

The visiting Mavericks rapped out 21 runs and 33 hits in a doubleheader sweep over Allen Community College, winning 7-4 and 14-5.

The games were played with temps in the 40s and a brisk northwest wind keeping wind chills near the freezing level.

That didn’t do much to slow Northern Oklahoma, which led 2-1 after five innings in the opener before exploding for three in the sixth and two in the seventh.