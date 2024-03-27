 | Wed, Mar 27, 2024
Red Devils drop pair to Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa

Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa's offense proved too much for Allen Community College, racking up 33 hits and 21 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Red Devils.

By

Sports

March 27, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Allen Community College's Paxton Meyer lunges for the ball Tuesday in a game against Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa’s bats were plenty hot on a cold day for softball Tuesday.

The visiting Mavericks rapped out 21 runs and 33 hits in a doubleheader sweep over Allen Community College, winning 7-4 and 14-5.

The games were played with temps in the 40s and a brisk northwest wind keeping wind chills near the freezing level.

That didn’t do much to slow Northern Oklahoma, which led 2-1 after five innings in the opener before exploding for three in the sixth and two in the seventh.

