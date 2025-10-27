Allen opens postseason against top-ranked JCCC

The Allen Community College Red Devils will take on the nation’s top-ranked NJCAA women’s soccer program after qualifying for the regional tournament with Saturday’s 4-0 victory over the Pratt Community College Beavers.

As part of their reward for leap-frogging Pratt and Highland Community College for the final spot in the postseason, the Red Devils have the honor of facing the undefeated Johnson County Community College Cavaliers Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Red Devils needed to win their last three games to qualify for the postseason and freshman right wing Emily Douglas put them one goal closer when she hit the net at the 35-minute mark of Saturday’s contest off a pass from freshman center midfielder Karah Cooper.

Eleven minutes later, sophomore center back Martha Joseph scored on an unassisted goal to give the Red Devils a 2-0 advantage before halftime.

Pratt inadvertently scored on themselves 12 minutes into the second period.

Allen sophomore striker Jilllian Muehlberger added to the Beavers’ misery with another goal with 5 minutes left in regulation off a pass from freshman center midfielder Mylee Schoeder.

Although receiving an offensive resurgence in the past few weeks, outscoring their previous two opponents 6-1, one player who may not receive enough attention is freshman Catherine Mitchell, who cut off both of Pratt’s shots during her 90 minutes minding the net. Since assuming starting duties last Wednesday against Highland, Mitchell allowed only one goal in both of her starts.

The Red Devils will have their hands full when they head to Overland Park for Wednesday’s regional opener against Johnson County.

Allen fell in both of their previous games against JCCC — dropping the first 3-0 in September, then falling earlier this month 3-1 while hosting the Cavaliers.

Kickoff for Wednesday’s game is 6 p.m.