Allen stymied by Indian Hills, 13-2

The Allen softball team was taken down by No. 19 Indian Hills at home on Tuesday afternoon, 13-2.

The Warriors’ offensive firepower and tough and efficient pitching were enough to down the Lady Red Devils who didn’t score until the bottom of the fifth. A couple of Allen pitchers also served up a home run each.

The Lady Red Devils (6-9) went down early when the Warriors plated three runs in the first inning off Allen starting pitcher MaKayla McGinnis. McGinnis worked four innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits, including a homerun to Destiny Lewis.