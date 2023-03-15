 | Wed, Mar 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Allen stymied by Indian Hills, 13-2

The Allen softball team served up a couple of homers and never led in a loss to No. 19 Indian Hills on Tuesday, 13-2. The Lady Red Devils scored their only two runs in the fifth inning in a tough scheduled non-conference showdown.

By

Sports

March 15, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Allen pitcher Brooklyn Ellis, 15, delivers to home against Indian Hills on Wednesday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Allen softball team was taken down by No. 19 Indian Hills at home on Tuesday afternoon, 13-2. 

The Warriors’ offensive firepower and tough and efficient pitching were enough to down the Lady Red Devils who didn’t score until the bottom of the fifth. A couple of Allen pitchers also served up a home run each. 

The Lady Red Devils (6-9) went down early when the Warriors plated three runs in the first inning off Allen starting pitcher MaKayla McGinnis. McGinnis worked four innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits, including a homerun to Destiny Lewis. 

Related
April 16, 2021
February 25, 2021
February 12, 2020
March 30, 2018
Most Popular