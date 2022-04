PARSONS — Allen Community College had a tough go of it Saturday with a pair of road defeats at the hands of Labette, 13-1 and 12-3.

Labette set the tone in the first inning of the opener, bursting out to a 5-0 lead, and didn’t look back.

Allen’s lone highlight came when Bella Gravatt and Chloe Rogers opened the fifth inning with singles. An error brought Gravatt home for the Red Devils’ run.