Allen too much for Park JV

The Allen Red Devils won two of their last three games after Friday’s win over the Park University Junior Varsity, 105-71.

The win improves the men’s record to 8-6, building their momentum into Tuesday night’s home game against Metropolitan Community College.

The Red Devils jumped out to a 53-36 lead before the end of the first half and nearly replicated their performance in the second half, outscoring Park 52-35.

Six ACC athletes reached double-digits in scoring, including two coming off the bench.

Freshman guard Nyjah Noyes ended the night tied for the team lead in scoring with freshman guard Braden Smith, who came off the bench for 15 points. Noyes also had five rebounds and a steal.

He tied redshirt freshman guard Chasen Allen and freshman forward Sheen Saunders for the team lead in rebounds with five each.

Saunders continues to be a threat under the basket for the Red Devils. He tied for second in team-scoring with freshman guard Moses Stephenson with 14 points each. Allen had a team-leading six assists. Freshman Derrick Cooper had five assists to complement his 10 points.

Tip-off for Tuesday’s game is 7 p.m.

Crowder knocks off ACC women

After opening the season 7-0, the Allen Red Devils head into the Christmas break 8-3.

Allen’s latest loss came Saturday in a 79-65 drubbing by Crowder College.

The game seemed close early on but Crowder went on a 24-6 run in the second quarter, creating a deficit Allen could not overcome.

Freshman guard Emma Varennes had a team-leading 16 points, followed by sophomore center Yolaine Luthi, who came off the bench for 10 points, and freshman guard Jennyfer Gross with 9 points. Gros also had a team-leading 9 rebounds, and tied freshman forward Joniya Lewis for the most steals with two each.

Sophomore Juana Rojas had six assists, followed by Varennes and forward Tawhirikura Doyle with three each.

With no game left on the 2025 schedule, the Red Devils will rest up in the coming weeks. They return to the hardwood Jan. 3, when they host Treasure Valley Community College of Ontario, Ore.