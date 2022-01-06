Allen women canceled; men still on for Friday

ACC’s women’s basketball team will have to wait a little longer before getting back on the court. The Lady Red Devils game against Ottawa University’s JV team on Friday has been canceled due to COVID issues and a high number of injuries within the Ottawa program, resulting in them not having enough players.

The men’s game against Ottawa’s JV team is still on tap. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. on Friday instead of 8.

The men have not played since Dec. 10 when they lost to Kansas Wesleyan’s JV team, 88-85. The men are currently 10-4.