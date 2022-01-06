 | Thu, Jan 06, 2022
Allen women canceled; men still on for Friday

Allen Community College's basketball schedule has been shaken up due to COVID issues with Ottawa University. The women will not play Friday, but the men are scheduled to.

January 6, 2022 - 9:20 AM

ACC’s women’s basketball team will have to wait a little longer before getting back on the court. The Lady Red Devils game against Ottawa University’s JV team on Friday has been canceled due to COVID issues and a high number of injuries within the Ottawa program, resulting in them not having enough players.

The men’s game against Ottawa’s JV team is still on tap. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. on Friday instead of 8.

The men have not played since Dec. 10 when they lost to Kansas Wesleyan’s JV team, 88-85. The men are currently 10-4.

