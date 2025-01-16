Allen women dispatch Hesston, 64-38

Allen Community College led from wire to wire Wednesday, and was never really threatened, in a 64-38 win over visiting Hesston.

The Red Devil women jumped out to a 10-1 lead, and didn’t allow a field goal for the first 8½ minutes of the game.

But the manner in which Allen prevailed left head coach Leslie Crane wanting more.

“Our concentration level was not where it needed to be,” she said. “We missed layups, missed putbacks. We aren’t playing at nearly the level we were playing in the first semester, and I’m not sure why.”

Crane is well aware that Allen’s 29% shooting and 17 turnovers likely won’t cut it as the Red Devils enter the meat of their conference schedule with visits to Neosho County on Saturday and a home game against undefeated and No. 2-ranked Johnson County next Wednesday.

“I don’t know if it’s a maturity thing, but we’re playing to the level of our competition, and we talked about that after the game,” Crane said. “This is stuff we’ve got to figure out.”

Mafalda Chambel had eight points through the first half as Allen took a 28-17 lead into the locker room.

But Hesston, which shot a dismal 22% from the field, caught fire in the third quarter, scoring as many points in the period (17) as it did in the first half.

The lead was at nine when Allen’s Audrey Peak drained a 3-pointer late in the third to re-establish a double-digit margin.

Allen’s defense took it from there, triggering an 18-4 run to end the game.

Mafalda led the way with 15 points, followed by Yolaine Luthi with 13 and Tawhirkura Doyle with 10 and Juana Rojas with nine. Luthi and Aaliya Brown shared high-rebounding honors with seven apiece. Chambel dished out four assists and had six steals.

Hesston reserve Brittany Cato was the Larks’ key protagonist, hitting four 3-pointers en route to a 15-point night.

“We outrebounded them, but we should have probably outrebounded them by more,” Crane said. “We shot very poorly, which tells me it was a lack of concentration. I’m disappointed we weren’t creating anything offensively. Right now, it’s concerning, because we’re about to go into hostile territory. We’ve got to make changes with ourselves mentally and ourselves ready to go again.”

