The Allen Community College women’s soccer team shut out Central Community College in their Region VI semi-final match on Thursday afternoon, 4-0.

The Lady Red Devils (12-4; 5-1) scored a lone first half goal before exploding for three goals in the second half. Jessica Allen also netted three of Allen’s goals in the victory.

The scoring began seven minutes into the match when Jessica Allen found the back of the net on an unassisted goal for the early 1-0 advantage.