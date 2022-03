DANVILLE, Ill. — Try as they might, the Red Devils could not get back over the hump Friday.

The Allen Community College basketball team saw its memorable season of firsts come to an end with a 69-65 loss to the Parkland (Ill.) Cobras.

Friday morning’s defeat ends Allen’s first-ever foray in the NJCAA-Division II National Tournament in the consolation semifinals. The Jayhawk Conference and Region VI champions finish with a 28-7 record.