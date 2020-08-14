Andretti tops in Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The horsepower boost sent speeds skyrocketing over 233 mph early on Fast Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Andretti Autosport cars quickly jumped to the top of the board with Marco Andretti logging a lap of 233.491 miles per hour. It’s the fastest lap in a practice — which is considered unofficial — since Sebastien Bourdais went 233.116 mph in 2017.

The speed record at Indianapolis Motor Speedway belongs to Arie Luyendyk, who went 239.260 mph for an unofficial mark during practice on May 10, 1996. Two days later, he turned a lap at 237.498 mph in qualifying.