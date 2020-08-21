Menu Search Log in

Indy does its best to shine amid pandemic

Staging the Indianapolis 500 is a critical component of IndyCar racing, even without hundreds of thousands of fans in attendance. The race returns Sunday, nearly three months after its Memorial Day Weekend postponement.

By

Sports

August 21, 2020 - 2:57 PM

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Photo by Flickr.com

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 has been stripped almost to the bone for the 104th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The iconic test of man and machine is too important to new owner Roger Penske to cancel in the year of the coronavirus pandemic. Its importance to the survival of IndyCar teams meant the race had to be staged even if the gates at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be closed to fans for the first time in its long, storied history.

“Virtually every sponsorship you have is tied to this event. It’s the 800-pound gorilla,” said Bobby Rahal, owner of three cars entered in Sunday’s race that was rescheduled from its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot.

Related
August 20, 2020
March 17, 2020
November 5, 2019
May 24, 2019
Trending