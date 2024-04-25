 | Thu, Apr 25, 2024
Area youngsters shine at Uniontown track meet

Middle school and junior high athletes from Marmaton Valley, Crest and Liberty Home School Alliance competed at a meet in Uniontown Tuesday, where they brought home plenty of hardware.

April 25, 2024 - 2:28 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior High's Daniel Allee competes in the high jump Tuesday at Uniontown. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

UNIONTOWN — Athletes from Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center’s Liberty Home School Alliance track and field teams took advantage of pristine weather conditions Tuesday at the Uniontown Junior High Invitational Tuesday.

Crest’s Lady Lancers brought home the seventh-grade team trophy, while Marmaton Valley and Crest boys tied for the team title in the seventh-grade division.

Local results follow.

Boys

Seventh Grade

Team scores: 1 (tie). Marmaton Valley and Crest, 91; 6. Liberty Home School Alliance, 32

100 meters — 5. Wyatt Francis, Crest, 15.39; 6. Kroy Walter, Crest, 15.57; 9. Ryler Stone, MV, 16.46

200 meters — 3. Lane Lord, MV, 31.88; 4. Logan Sneed, MV, 32.30; 7. Jaythan Pearish, Crest, 41.06

400 meters — 3. Terry Beckmon, Crest, 1:11.07; 4. Sneed, 1:12.06; 6. Kasen Brand, Crest, 1:15.78; 10. Daniel Allee, MV, 1:18.43; 11. Case Drake, MV, 1:19.96; 12. Pearish, 1:32.66

800 meters — 1. Gavin Eaks, Liberty, 2:38.60; 2. Walter, 2:40.97; 4. Micah Coltrane, Liberty, 3:00.75; 5. Wyatt Francis, Crest, 3:03.41; 6. Lukas Taylor, Crest, 3:17.52; 7. Jay Henry, MV, 3:43.11

1600 meters — 2. Dagon Denny, Crest, 6:27.13; 3. Henry, 6:31.02; 7. Taylor, 7:12.31

3200 meters — 2. Denny, 13:20.18; 5. Drake, 14:27.52

100m hurdles — 1. Eaks, 19.03; 2. Lord, 19.16; 6. Stone, 20.94

4x100m relay — 3. Marmaton Valley, 59.90; 5. Liberty, 1:04.19

4x200m relay — 2. Crest, 2:18.85

Medley relay — 2. Crest, 2:16.40; 3. Marmaton Valley, 2:21.65

High jump — 1. Allee, 4’4”; 3. Keith Hardy, Liberty, 4’

Long jump — 4. Beckmon, 13’3”; 5. Allee, 13’1”; 9. Coltrane, 11’8.5”; 10. Hardy, 10’10”; 11. Eaks, 10’9.5”; 12. Anthony Sander, MV, 10’8”; 15. Taylor, 9’7.25”

Discus — 1. Bentley Hammond, Crest, 96’2”; 2. Kooper Welch, MV, 77’11”; 5. Truett Blevins, MV, 65’6”; 6. Sander, 63’11.5”; 8. Kyler Rinehart, Liberty, 61’4”; 13. Noah DeTar, Crest, 54’10.5”; 18. Jaxon Palmer, Crest, 44’5”

Javelin — 1. Welch, 87’11”; 2. Hammond, 74’6”; 3. Blevins 74’4”; 9. Rinehart, 59’5”; 10. Denny, 57’9”; 14. Sander, 53’3.5”; 18. Palmer, 28’3”

Shot put — 2. Welch, 31’7”; 3. Hammond, 30’8”; 6. Blevins, 24’5”; 7. DeTar, 24’1”; 9. Rinehart, 22’10”; 12. Sander, 20’9”; 13. Palmer, 18’7.75”; 

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Kaden McVey runs the 200-meter dash Tuesday at Uniontown.Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

Eighth Grade

Team scores: 1. Northeast, 108; 2. Crest, 76; 5. Marmaton Valley, 59; 8. Liberty Home School Alliance, 5

100 meters — 1. Colin Ard, MV, 13.02; 3. Kaden McVey, MV, 13.09; 7. Kameren McClenning, MV, 14.08

200 meters — 2. Daylan Nichols, Crest, 27.12; 3. Ard, 27.26; 6. Charlie Slyter, Crest, 29.50

