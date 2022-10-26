 | Wed, Oct 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

As Big 12 QB attrition piles up, TCU’s Duggan shrugs off hits

Unlike many of his conference counterparts, TCU quarterback Max Duggan has avoided serious injury for the unbeaten Horned Frogs. His play is a large reason why TCU is atop the Big 12 standings.

By

Sports

October 26, 2022 - 1:07 PM

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws a pass under pressure from Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the first half an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth. Photo by Smiley N. Pool / TNS

Max Duggan threw a completion a split second before a defender’s helmet struck his face mask on a targeting call, sending the TCU quarterback’s head snapping back and leaving him momentarily woozy on the ground.

The mobile Duggan took his share of collisions against Kansas State but finished the game and has No. 7 TCU alone in first place.

In a year of quarterback attrition, the Big 12 race could come down to how many are left standing, or who has a backup capable of shouldering the load. Most teams have lost their starting quarterback at some point this season. A few remain out, others have returned and the status of some for Saturday’s games are a day-to-day observation.

Related
November 22, 2021
November 1, 2021
November 30, 2020
February 27, 2019
Most Popular