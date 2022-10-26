As Big 12 QB attrition piles up, TCU’s Duggan shrugs off hits

Max Duggan threw a completion a split second before a defender’s helmet struck his face mask on a targeting call, sending the TCU quarterback’s head snapping back and leaving him momentarily woozy on the ground.

The mobile Duggan took his share of collisions against Kansas State but finished the game and has No. 7 TCU alone in first place.

In a year of quarterback attrition, the Big 12 race could come down to how many are left standing, or who has a backup capable of shouldering the load. Most teams have lost their starting quarterback at some point this season. A few remain out, others have returned and the status of some for Saturday’s games are a day-to-day observation.