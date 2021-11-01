K-State sacks TCU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah nearly matched the Football Bowl Subdivision record with six sacks and forced two fumbles against TCU on Saturday, leading the Wildcats to a 31-12 victory over the floundering Horned Frogs.

Two of the sacks wound up not counting, because the fumbles went for positive yardage.

Anudike-Uzomah, whose safety last week against Texas Tech jumpstarted the Wildcats’ comeback win, tied the school record of four sacks set by Chris Johnson against Missouri in 2000. Three other players in the NCAA’s highest division also have had six, including longtime NFL star Elvis Dumervil with Louisville.