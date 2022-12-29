 | Thu, Dec 29, 2022
At 38, LeBron is clear; he still wants title shots

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers are scuffling this year, LeBron James has been as dominant as ever, even on his 38th birthday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dribbles the basketball as Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) blocks him during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Photo by TNS

MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player.

As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points.

Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship with the Lakers, still a giant star, still in the best-player conversation.

